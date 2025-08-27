Head-To-Head Comparison: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) versus IZEA WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

IZEA WORLDWIDE has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IZEA WORLDWIDE and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA WORLDWIDE 0 0 0 0 0.00 StoneCo 1 1 7 2 2.91

Institutional and Insider Ownership

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $15.07, indicating a potential downside of 3.82%. Given StoneCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than IZEA WORLDWIDE.

15.6% of IZEA WORLDWIDE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of IZEA WORLDWIDE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA WORLDWIDE and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA WORLDWIDE -33.38% -19.89% -15.93% StoneCo -8.37% 18.71% 4.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IZEA WORLDWIDE and StoneCo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA WORLDWIDE $35.88 million 1.96 -$18.85 million ($0.73) -5.67 StoneCo $2.46 billion 1.82 -$280.92 million ($0.70) -22.39

IZEA WORLDWIDE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IZEA WORLDWIDE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StoneCo beats IZEA WORLDWIDE on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IZEA WORLDWIDE

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns. It also operates The Creator Marketplace on IZEA.com that provides creators tools to present their work to marketers. In addition, the company provides management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing services. It primarily sells influencer marketing and custom content campaigns through client development team and platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

