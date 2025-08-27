McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 601,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $2,394,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.