Comerica Bank Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $3,042,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,354 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.6%

Atlassian stock opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.31. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $154.07 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total transaction of $1,262,987.04. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 182,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,167.43. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $1,717,483.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,898 shares of company stock valued at $101,529,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

