Comerica Bank Sells 1,537 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $943.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $831.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $716.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $946.97.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.64.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

