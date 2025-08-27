Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Unisys and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Taboola.com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

Unisys currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 94.97%. Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.54%. Given Unisys’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Taboola.com.

This table compares Unisys and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -4.16% -12.55% 1.56% Taboola.com 0.75% 5.27% 3.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unisys and Taboola.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.01 billion 0.14 -$193.40 million ($1.18) -3.37 Taboola.com $1.77 billion 0.50 -$3.76 million $0.04 83.00

Taboola.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys. Unisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Unisys has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Unisys on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions. The DWS segment provides advice and execution related to modern workplace solutions, such as communication and collaboration, intelligent workplace services, unified experience management, and modern device management; and traditional workplace solutions, including traditional service desk, device management and field services. The CA&I segment offers cloud management, hybrid infrastructure, modern applications, data and artificial intelligence, and cyber security; and design, implementation, monitoring, automation, and management of dedicated on-premises or hosted infrastructure. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides license and support solutions; specialized services, next-generation computing, and industry solutions; and other solutions that provides various micro-market and business process solutions. The company also offers enterprise software and technology products, including Unisys InteliServe, PowerSuite, Unisys Logistics Optimization, CloudForte, ClearPath Forward, and Unisys Stealth. It serves its products in the travel and transportation, financial services, and healthcare industries. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1873 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

