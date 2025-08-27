Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 14.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.5% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 49,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 325.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,953. This represents a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 and sold 35,915 shares valued at $3,545,300. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.12.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

