Comparing Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oxbridge Re and Brown & Brown, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brown & Brown 1 7 7 0 2.40

Oxbridge Re presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Brown & Brown has a consensus target price of $112.64, suggesting a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Oxbridge Re’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oxbridge Re is more favorable than Brown & Brown.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re -151.89% -59.48% -35.20% Brown & Brown 19.89% 15.10% 6.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Brown & Brown”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $550,000.00 26.73 -$2.73 million ($0.41) -4.76 Brown & Brown $4.95 billion 6.40 $993.00 million $3.47 27.66

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brown & Brown, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Brown & Brown shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail Segment receives fees in lieu of commissions. The National Programs segment acts as a managing general agent and provides professional liability and related package products for certain professionals, a range of insurance products for individuals, flood coverage, and targeted products and services designated for specific industries, trade groups, governmental entities and market niches. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, as well as the company’s retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and comprehensive medical utilization management services in both the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as Medicare Set-aside services, social security disability and Medicare benefits advocacy services and claims adjusting services. The company was founded by J. Adrian Brown and Charles Covington Owen in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

