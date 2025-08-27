Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

ALT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Altimmune by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 88,209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 945,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.01. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 438,730.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

