Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.
ALT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 27th.
NASDAQ:ALT opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.01. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 438,730.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.
