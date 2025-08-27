Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Financial Comparison

Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Free Report) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exlites Holdings International -18.27% N/A N/A Waldencast N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Waldencast shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Exlites Holdings International has a beta of -2.44, suggesting that its share price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waldencast has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Waldencast”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exlites Holdings International $100,000.00 264.59 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A Waldencast $273.87 million 0.71 -$42.44 million N/A N/A

Exlites Holdings International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waldencast.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Exlites Holdings International and Waldencast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Waldencast 0 1 5 0 2.83

Waldencast has a consensus price target of $4.97, suggesting a potential upside of 213.65%. Given Waldencast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Summary

Waldencast beats Exlites Holdings International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical products. The company distributes and manufactures therapeutic pain, exercise, weight loss, and DVT prevention systems for use by patients. It sells proprietary patented and patent pending health care products, such as deep vein thrombosis units, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units, electronic muscle stimulation units, various bracing products, and other medical and consumer healthcare products. The company also focuses on electric vehicle range extenders. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

