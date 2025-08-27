Freedom Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Allegion by 16.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $171.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.94. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $172.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

