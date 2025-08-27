Freedom Investment Management Inc. Invests $444,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,030,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,401,000 after buying an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,967,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,391,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,887,000 after buying an additional 319,437 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,295,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,105,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,142,000 after buying an additional 152,942 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AVEM opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $72.16.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

