Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.9231.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.67. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The company’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $118,466.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 377,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,146.95. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,001.60. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

