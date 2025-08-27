Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAV shares. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of AAV opened at C$10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.57. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.81 and a twelve month high of C$12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

