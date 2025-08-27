Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$173.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$173.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$191.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$140.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$204.00 to C$190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$201.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$178.77 per share, with a total value of C$80,447.09. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$171.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$181.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.76. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$139.50 and a one year high of C$194.39. The company has a market cap of C$8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.

