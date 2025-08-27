Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target at $22.40

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLBT. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Bosun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 2.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 68.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 2.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBT opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Cellebrite DI has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

