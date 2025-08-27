Freedom Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,999,000 after purchasing an additional 181,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $627,573,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,990,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,953,000 after buying an additional 202,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,106,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,528,000 after buying an additional 389,718 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

