Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $470,000 Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 125.3% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 53.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 10.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,609,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,250,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $296.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.