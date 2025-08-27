Freedom Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,956 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000.

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

