ICONIQ Capital LLC Acquires 5,029 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grab by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Grab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 82,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in Grab by 63.6% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Grab by 1.7% in the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Stock Down 0.2%

GRAB opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

