Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,289 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 196.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 122,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 609.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 29.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 41,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.02. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $133.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

