Freedom Investment Management Inc. Buys 96 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Celestica by 2.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Celestica by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Celestica by 7.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Celestica by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLS. Argus decreased their price target on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $198.69 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

