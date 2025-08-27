Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 155.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in FirstService by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 23.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. FirstService Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $202.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

