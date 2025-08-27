Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after acquiring an additional 195,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

