ICONIQ Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,333 Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,100,000 after buying an additional 1,650,358 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 198.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,705,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,280,000 after buying an additional 1,133,373 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,857,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,664,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 672,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,731,000 after purchasing an additional 337,926 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV opened at $185.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.73 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $186.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

