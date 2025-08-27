PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.8750.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Maxim Group set a $11.50 price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $10,533,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

