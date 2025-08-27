Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF $VTWG Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter.

VTWG stock opened at $224.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $160.03 and a 52 week high of $231.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.3786 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

