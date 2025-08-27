Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 909 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $137.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.44. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,874 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

