Freedom Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,139 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Iamgold Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Iamgold ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Iamgold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 40.61%.The company had revenue of $587.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

