Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.25. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

