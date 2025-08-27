Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,256 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $756.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.