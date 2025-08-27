Freedom Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in BNY Mellon High Yield ETF $BKHY

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKHY opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. BNY Mellon High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

