MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of RPM International Inc. $RPM

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in RPM International by 12,321.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 271,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after buying an additional 268,971 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 50,413.3% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 220,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,306 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of RPM International by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 94.7% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 142,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $141.79.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 9.34%.RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup started coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,547.84. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

