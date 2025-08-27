Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$337.72 and traded as low as C$330.22. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$330.22, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Senvest Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$337.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$345.00. The firm has a market cap of C$806.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc is a Canada-based company that holds and manages a portfolio of equity and real estate investments that are located predominantly in the United States. Its investments in both publicly traded and privately-held companies are mainly carried out through Senvest International, while its investments in real estate are mainly carried out through PPI, Senvest Argentina, and Senvest Equities.

