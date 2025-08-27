Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and traded as low as $67.56. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $67.73, with a volume of 13,755 shares.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $368.45 million, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

