Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading 3.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 1,860,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,627,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.41.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

