Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.56 and traded as low as C$4.33. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 7,426 shares trading hands.

Maxim Power Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.51. The firm has a market cap of C$283.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

About Maxim Power

(Get Free Report)

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Maxim Power Corp. (‘MAXIM’) is one of Canada’s largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focused entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 300 MW H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art combined cycle gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q4, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.