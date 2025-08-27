MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 608 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $46,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,996 shares in the company, valued at $15,174,616.12. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $11,155,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,789 shares of company stock worth $121,089,348 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $230.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.76 and a 52-week high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1,503,800 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

