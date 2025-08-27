Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 10,209 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Globus Medical by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Globus Medical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Globus Medical by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:GMED opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

