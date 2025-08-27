Frank Kavanaugh Purchases 1,028 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,426.61. This trade represents a 4.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Frank Kavanaugh bought 2,500 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 17,525 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $196,981.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 105 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $1,139.25.

On Monday, August 18th, Frank Kavanaugh acquired 1 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $10.85.

On Friday, August 15th, Frank Kavanaugh bought 3,562 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,680.68.

On Thursday, August 14th, Frank Kavanaugh bought 7 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75.95.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 1,911 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $20,734.35.

On Friday, June 13th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 4 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

MDRR stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

Medalist Diversified REIT ( NASDAQ:MDRR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 23.54%.The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.92%.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

