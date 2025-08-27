Edward Kovalik Buys 10,000 Shares of Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Kovalik bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,037,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,365.95. This represents a 0.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Prairie Operating Stock Up 6.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:PROP opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Prairie Operating Co. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $134.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.01.
Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prairie Operating Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prairie Operating
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PROP shares. Wall Street Zen raised Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Prairie Operating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prairie Operating from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Prairie Operating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Prairie Operating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on PROP
Prairie Operating Company Profile
Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prairie Operating
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.