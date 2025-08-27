Edward Kovalik Buys 10,000 Shares of Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Kovalik bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,037,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,365.95. This represents a 0.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prairie Operating Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PROP opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Prairie Operating Co. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $134.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prairie Operating Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Prairie Operating by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prairie Operating by 203.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Prairie Operating during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Prairie Operating during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PROP shares. Wall Street Zen raised Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Prairie Operating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prairie Operating from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Prairie Operating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Prairie Operating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

