Jaime Hill Purchases 500 Shares of Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Stock

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) insider Jaime Hill purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $24,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,268.59. This represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jaime Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Jaime Hill acquired 4,000 shares of Amrize stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $207,960.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Jaime Hill acquired 4,000 shares of Amrize stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $185,600.00.

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $56.29.

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.25).

AMRZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amrize from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRZ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

