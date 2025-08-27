Paul Audhya Sells 2,942 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul Audhya sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $38,893.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 119,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,298.02. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $662.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.05.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($2.86). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 567.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12,636.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.