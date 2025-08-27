Joseph Shulman Sells 4,188 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $419,093.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,495.63. The trade was a 32.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $358,878.72.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Joseph Shulman sold 7,969 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $619,828.82.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 2.38.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%.The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 477.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

