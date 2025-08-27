Jennifer Wong Sells 40,967 Shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer Wong sold 40,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.38, for a total value of $9,028,307.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 120,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,872.54. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reddit Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RDDT opened at $220.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.30. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $253.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after buying an additional 2,871,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reddit in the second quarter worth $294,254,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth $204,054,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Reddit by 2,060.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,890 shares during the last quarter.

RDDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

