Redox (ASX:RDX) Insider Garry Wayling Purchases 7,670 Shares

Redox Limited (ASX:RDX – Get Free Report) insider Garry Wayling bought 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 per share, with a total value of A$19,949.67.

Redox Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14.

Redox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 245.0%. Redox’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Redox Company Profile

Redox Limited supplies and distributes chemicals, ingredients, and raw materials in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It offers antioxidants, proteins and fibres, leaving agents, acidity regulator, sweeteners, thickeners, stabilisers and gums, vitamins, amino acids, mineral salts, preservatives, phosphates, humectants, essential and vegetable oils, herb and spice extracts, natural colours, emulsifier, dairy products, wine and brewing, cleaning and sanitation, specialities, additives, emollients, emulsifiers, hair care, solvents, sunscreens, surfactants, thickeners, vegetable oils, processing aids and fining, cleaning and sanitation, waxes and fatty acids, and functional products.

