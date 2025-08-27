Antony Ressler Sells 196,197 Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $35,078,061.63. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares in the company, valued at $254,693,149.02. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management stock opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.23 and its 200-day moving average is $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

