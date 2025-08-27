Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1,458.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $212.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.55. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.52, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.94 and a 12 month high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,097,204.50. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $547,653.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,356.65. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $6,037,939. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.92.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

