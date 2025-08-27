Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $108.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

