Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

