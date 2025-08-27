MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.5%

Quanta Services stock opened at $383.86 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

